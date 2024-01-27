It’s official, US is not able to defend itself against an alien invasion

Forget Hollywood movies, the US as of today is not able to defend itself should an alien invasion take place, according to a recent statement by the US Department of Defense (DoD). The statement was based on an analysis of the nation’s ability to respond to a threat posed by unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), formerly UFOs.

It must be noted that the Pentagon had formed the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) back in July 2022 to handle all UAP affairs. Now, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) has expressed its doubts over the USA’s ability to fend off the threat of an alien invasion.

The recent observation comes in a summary of the classified report, 'Evaluation of the DoD's Actions Regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena', first issued in August.

According to the statement by OIG, “DoD’s lack of a comprehensive, coordinated approach to address UAP may pose a threat to military forces and national security.” “The DoD OIG found that the DoD does not have a comprehensive, coordinated approach to address UAP,” it added.

Inspector General Robert P Storch said he was making this summary public in order to bring some transparency to the subject, otherwise shrouded in mystery.

“We are releasing this unclassified summary to be as transparent as possible with the American people about our oversight work on this important issue,” he added.

The OIG further also makes 11 recommendations to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security for issuing a policy to “integrate roles, responsibilities, requirements, and coordination procedures regarding UAP into existing intelligence, counterintelligence, and force protection policies and procedures.”

The policy is required to be formed in coordination with the Director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, the Secretaries of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.