Italy's supreme court rules in favour of children not wishing to see grandparents

In a recent judgement, Italy's apex court said children could choose whether or not they wish to visit their grandparents, and no one can influence their decision.

Italy's supreme court passed the order in connection with an appeal filed by the parents of two youngsters, ordered by the lower court to visit their grandparents compulsorily. The case goes back a few years when the grandparents and the paternal uncle accused the parents of 'not allowing' their children a visit. Later, the juvenile court and the Milan court ordered the parents to ensure mandatory visits to the grandparents, The Guardian reported.

In 2019, the court ordered the meetings between the two parties in the presence of a social worker. It said the deprivation of seeing relatives might cause psychological damage to the children.

However, the parents claimed the children did prefer the meetings due to family tensions. Thus, they appealed to the court to topple the decision.

The Supreme Court of Italy said in the ruling that there was "no doubt" that the children would benefit from "the bond with the articulated line of generations." However, no one can force the relationship on the children, especially in an environment of conflict.

Thus, the top court passed the judgement in favour of the parents. It believes that the children's interests must prevail over those of the grandparents. The grandparents cannot impose an unwelcomed and unwanted relationship with them if the children have reached the age of 12.

The family law, introduced in Italy in 2006, gives the child the right to maintain a significant relationship with their grandparents. It does not matter whether the parents have separated from them. Similarly, grandparents have the right to request the court to establish that a parent's denial to access their grandchildren can affect the child's well-being. Hence, it is legal to refrain your children from visiting their grandparents in Italy.

