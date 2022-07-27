Is the secret out? Fast food enthusiast claims he has cracked McDonald's cheeseburger recipe

Do you like fast food? Well, who doesn’t? Fast food is provided in a variety of settings and a wide range of varieties. Fast food has gained in popularity because it is quick, tasty, and affordable. And any list of fast food is incomplete without the king of fast food ‘Mc Donald’s.’ Without a doubt, the largest chain of fast-food restaurants is owned by McDonald’s, which currently is present in more than 115 countries. The firm is famous for its hot, spicy burger and French fries. Recently a fast-food enthusiast revealed the recipe to make the perfect ‘McDonald’s cheeseburger,’ Daily Mail reported.

The home cook, Ki Ryu-recipe Tatsu’s ingredients are the same as a classic chain’s burger, ground beef, mustard, pickles, onions, and square cheese. Though, he increased the portions of the ingredient and patties.

The enthusiast said that a 100 per cent Australian beef burger is the base of the classic cheeseburger, with a light seasoning of salt. He further said, “The McDonald's Cheeseburger is topped with a tangy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and a slice of melty Cheddar cheese,” Daily Mail reported.

Ki shared all the instructions separately in a way for making it easy for the viewers to understand the dish and procedure.

Ki said, “Starting with the bottom bun and the burger patty. On the top half of the bun, add tomato ketchup, then yellow mustard, then onions, sliced pickle, and lastly the Cheddar cheese slice. Then close the burger up with the top bun.”

Ki shared the recipe along with images of his food next to a store-bought burger and scored it five stars for the taste.

