Burger King's bizarre menu: People losing their minds over food items

Photos of a German Burger King menu have gone viral, with some sandwich options that will make your stomach turn.

Twitter user @MasterOtenko posted two photographs of the Whopper menu on Sunday. The tweet has nearly 300,000 likes and a cascade of responses from disgusted foodies who can't stop themselves from gauging the selection.



“May someone of my non-German mutuals explain German Burger King to me?” @MasterOtenko innocently asked.

May someone of my non-German mutuals explain German Burger King to me: pic.twitter.com/ZBmVIFMblu — Tenko (@MasterOtenko) May 15, 2022 ×

On the menu, nine meticulously constructed abominations are advertised.

We understand you didn't ask to be exposed to this. However, consider the following:

Fried egg and banana





Fish sticks and apple sauce





Cucumber and jam



