/Is that a suit? Zelensky finally seen in formal attire at dinner with the Dutch royals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky finally decided to take the formal route at the start of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in The Hague on 24 June. He was seen dressed in a blazer as he attended a heads of state and government dinner at the 'Huis ten Bosch' Royal Palace. Before the social dinner, he was greeted by the royals. Zelensky shook hands with Crown Princess Amalia and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. Zelensky's attire has often raised eyebrows as he always turns up in a sweatshirt irrespective of who he is meeting or where.

However, he changed things a bit for the social dinner at the Royal Palace in the Hague. He brought a slight twist to his clothes, but still picked the colour black. On Tuesday, Zelensky was seen sporting a black shirt and a black blazer. Zelensky appeared to be wearing the regular black pants, so it wasn't a complete suit.

The Ukrainian president has always been seen in a black sweatshirt, even when he is meeting other heads of state. He chose the same outfit for his address to the UN General Assembly in 2023, and also when he addressed the US Capitol when Joe Biden was the president.

Zelensky has often said that his clothes are a show of solidarity with soldiers fighting the Russian army in the war that has been going on since 2022.

Trump mocked Zelensky's clothes while meeting him at the White House

It caused quite a stir when he met President Donald Trump at the White House in March this year. Sporting his signature look, military-style black sweatshirt, adorned with the Ukrainian trident, as Zelensky stepped out of the car, Trump greeted him, turned towards the reporters, and said, "He is all dressed up today." The words were perceived to be a way of mocking Zelensky.

Later, inside the Oval Office, a reporter questioned Zelensky on his clothes, asking him why he doesn't wear a suit. Trump interjected and said, "I like how he dresses." The reporter accused the Ukrainian president of disrespecting the occasion by not wearing a suit. Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for conservative cable network Real America's Voice, said, "Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?"

To this, Zelensky replied, "Do you have a problem?" The reporter said, "A lot of Americans have a problem with who don't respect the dress code of the Oval Office." Zelensky shot back, "I will wear a (suit) costume after this war finishes, yes."

He didn't let go of the reporter that easily and decided to turn the tables around. Zelensky told him, "Maybe something like yours, yes, maybe something better. I don't know, we will see. Maybe something cheaper. Thank you."