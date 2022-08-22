Is that a 'downed' plane? Google Maps users spot spooky image in Australian rainforest

Google Maps users have spotted a spooky image of a downed passenger plane in the middle of the Australian rainforest. As per the reports by UK-based media outlet Metro, users have spotted the downed jetliner on the Cardwell Range, which is located between Townsville and Cairns.

In the image, it appears that the jet has been nestled in a clearing in the trees.

After giving a closer look at the image, it looks like the plane is either an Airbus A320 or a Boeing 737.

It is quite evident and media reports also mentioned that the image doesn't show any sign of any damage to the plane or the area where it has been spotted.

The users are baffled as the plane is apparently from established flight routes. Reports have noted that the grey twin-engine plane is in a location west. It is a known flight path along the north Queensland coast.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau confirmed to an Australian newspaper The Cairns Post that it was unaware of any missing passenger jets in that location.

CASA said in a statement: "There appears to be a phenomenon called ghost images and that could be what this is."

What is a 'ghost' image?

On Google Maps, users sometimes see images that are apparently not there. Multiple instances have creeped out people on several occasions.

Once an eagle-eyed Google Maps user thought they had seen a plane pictured at the bottom of Lake Harriet in the US state of Minnesota in 2016. But Google later replied that it was a 'ghost' image.

The latest image of a downed jetliner appears to be the latest episode of spotting a 'ghost' image which has confused Maps users.

But Google has not replied yet.

