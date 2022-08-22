Sony being sued for $5.91 billion, PlayStation owners may be owed up to $664 each

After Sony was accused of "ripping off" UK customers, millions of PlayStation owners may be eligible for a share of up to $5.91 billion.

According to the class action, Sony violated competition laws and abused its market position.

If successful, approximately 8.9 million UK customers could receive damages ranging from $79 to $664, not including interest.

According to the allegation, Sony sold digital games and in-game purchases at excessive prices, potentially causing customers to overpay.

It asserts that the video game industry behemoth added a 30% commission to each digital game or in-game purchase made through the PlayStation Store website.

According to consumer rights advocate Alex Neill, who is leading the claim, this ultimately affected how much customers paid for games.

Sony has not yet addressed the allegations.

Since August 19, 2016, anyone in the UK who has bought digital games or add-on content on their console or through the PlayStation Store is automatically covered by the claim.

You don't have to register in order to be eligible for a portion of the award should the claim ultimately be accepted.

By registering on playstationyouoweus.co.uk, anyone who believes they are entitled to compensation can stay informed about the claim.

You'll be informed of what to do next if Sony loses or a payout is decided.

However, even if you don't sign up for updates beforehand, you can usually still add your name after a decision has been made.

Don't delete any purchase emails you've received from Sony; you'll need them to prove you were impacted and will typically need receipts to do so.

(With inputs from agencies)



