International Yoga Day 2023: Check history, significance, celebrations and benefits of yoga

International Yoga Day 2023: Every year on June 21, we celebrate Yoga Day to highlight and spread awareness about the benefits of practising yoga. It is an ancient and holistic approach to health and well-being. It first originated in India and has gained popularity worldwide for its physical and mental benefits.

It helps you concentrate, helps you cure disease or any illness, and connects with yourself.

Based on its benefits and rising popularity, the United Nations General Assembly voted to make June 21 International Day of Yoga.

In this story, we bring you the history, significance, celebration, and benefits of Yoga: International Yoga Day 2023: Theme The Theme for International Yoga Day 2023, determined by the UN, is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." Every year, the theme is announced by the UN since 2014.

This time, it said that the theme "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" captures the shared aspiration of "One Earth, One Family, and One Future." International Yoga Day 2023: History The history of International Yoga dates back to September 2014, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech, urged yoga to be celebrated internationally.

He said, "Yoga is an invaluable gift from out ancient Tradition. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way one discovers a sense of oneness with yourself, the world, and... nature."

The Indian PM suggested June 21 as the date for the observance, as it is the time of the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

His proposal received overwhelming support from UN members, leading the organisation to officiate it worldwide. International Yoga Day 2023: Significance The significance of International Yoga Day lies in its capability to bring people from different backgrounds and cultures together to practice yoga together.

It acts as a platform for individuals and communities to experience the physical and mental benefits of yoga so that they can understand well-being. International Yoga Day 2023: Celebrations The celebration of International Yoga Day includes organising events and activities together to commemorate the occasion.

Yoga enthusiasts and experts conduct several yoga sessions and workshops in public places like parks and schools.

These events aim to encourage people to try and experience yoga and its transformative effects. International Yoga Day 2023: 8 Benefits of Practicing Yoga Everyday It improves flexibility.

It reduces stress levels.

It improves your mental health and reduces anxiety.

Yoga strengthens your core.

It boosts your immunity and improves your balance.

Yoga improves your cardiovascular function.

It boosts your self-esteem.

It may improve your bone health.

