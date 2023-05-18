Insane World Record! British Adventureman visits 7 Wonders of the World in less than 7 days

A British adventurer, Jamie McDonald also known as the "Adventureman" recently announced that he has set a new world record: the fastest time to visit the new Seven Wonders of the World in less than seven days.

As confirmed by the World Guinness Records, Jamie during his trip travelled across four continents and landed in nine counties, flew on 13 flights, rode 16 trains, nine buses, four trains and one toboggan to cover about 22,856 miles in 6 days, 16 hours and 14 minutes. He visited the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal in India, Petra in Jordan, the Colosseum in Rome, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, Chichen Itza in Mexico and Machu Picchu in Peru.

The challenge was initiated by Travelport, a global technology company that powers travel bookings for travel suppliers worldwide to test its platform Travelport+. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie McDonald (@adventureman) × The reason why this challenge was essential for him to was to raise funds for his charity- Superhero Foundation. The money will be used to help families in need, and fund treatments, therapies, and equipment that aren't freely available to them through the healthcare support system.

Jamie began his incredible journey at the Great Wall of China, a renowned symbol of human engineering which stretches over 13,000 miles. The world-record clock started tracking his time once he left the Great Wall. He then visited the majestic mausoleum that stands as a testament to eternal love, the Taj Mahal, which captivated him with its grandeur.

Jamie then made his way to Jordan to visit the ancient city of Petra, famous for its impressive rose-red sandstone rock facades, tombs and temples.

After exploring the ancient city he boarded a flight to Colosseum. The Colosseum represents Rome's rich history and is an iconic theatre with an ancient gladiator. His next step was Brazil where he visited the awe-inspiring Christ the Redeemer. One of its kind, the colossal art deco masterpiece is the largest platform that offers a breathtaking view.

Continuing his journey, Jamie headed to Peru to visit Machu Picchu, nestled 8,000 feet above the sea levels in the Andes Mountains and finally reached his last destination- Chichen Itza in Mexico. It is an archaeological site featuring pyramids, temples and other architectural wonders reflecting Mayan culture and civilisation.

