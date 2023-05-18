Dog drives car | Drunk driver swaps seats with pet to escape cops
The intoxicated driver exited the car from the passenger side and insisted that he was not driving it, said police said
Police officials in the United States were left puzzled after they discovered a dog behind the steering wheels of a car and the driver in the passenger seat in Colorado.
The Springfield Police Department stated that a drunk man placed his pet pooch on the seat of the driver when a traffic stop was conducted by the officers on his car.
Seeing the police officials, the man swapped places with the pet dog and sat on the passenger seat himself in an attempt to escape from being charged by the police officials.
The car was travelling at 52mph in a 30mph zone, said the police. The suspected driver had two active warrants for his arrest before he tried to fool officers with his own pooch in the driver's seat.
The driver was seen exiting the car from the passenger side as he insisted that he was not the one who was driving the vehicle, said police.
Man, not dog, faces charges of drunk driving
The man showed clear signs of intoxication and started running when he was quizzed about the amount of drink he had. Within 20 yards of the vehicle, the man was apprehended, stated the police department.
The dog was handed to a driver's acquaintance to be looked after while the suspect was imprisoned, said Springfield Police Department.
The suspected man was booked into Springfield's Baca County Jail for his warrants and charged with “Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20 to 24 over the speed limit and resisting arrest”.
The whole incident was posted by Springfield Police Department on its Facebook page.
Reacting to the post, one person said, “He was too drunk to use a GPS so he got a guide dog.” “I wish my dog could drive,” commented another.
“Seriously glad no one was hurt,” said another.
