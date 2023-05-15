World's oldest dog Bobi celebrates his 31st birthday

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo who was declared the world’s oldest dog in February 2023 by the Guinness Book of World Records, recently celebrated his 31st birthday. On Saturday, a grand traditional Portuguese party was thrown by his owner Leonel Costa at his home in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros, where he has lived his entire life. More than 100 people attended the party.

According to reports, local meats and fish were served to the guests. Bobi, who only eats human food, got a special plate. A dance troupe also performed at the party and Bobi participated in one of their routines.

Costa, who has owned several old-aged dogs in the past including Bobi's mother Gira, said he never imagined any of his dogs would reach their 30s.

“We see situations like this as a normal result of the life that they have, but Bobi is one of a kind,” Costa said.

The pet parent added that the biggest contributing factor to Bobi’s longevity is the "calm, peaceful environment" he gets at home. Throughout his life, Bobi has freely roamed the forests surrounding the house and has never been chained or leashed, said Costa.

Bobi has never been lonely because he grew up surrounded by many animals. He's "very sociable" and loves human company. Now in his senior years, he finds it difficult to walk and prefers hanging out at home. He has trouble with his eyesight, which is why he often bumps into things when he walks.

Just like elderly humans, Bobi likes to sleep a lot. He immediately lies down in bed after eating, although on cold days, he chooses to nap by the fire, his owner shared.

Bobi's birth date has been confirmed by Serviço Medico-Veterinário do Município de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria), which registered Bobi in 1992. His age also has been verified by SIAC, a pet database authorised by the Portuguese government and managed by the SNMV (Sindicato Nacional dos Médicos Veterinários or National Union of Veterinarians).

Costa, now 38, was just eight years old when Bobi was born. For him, Bobi is a living reminder of the past, he said.

"Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world," the owner said. "Bobi represents those generations."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE