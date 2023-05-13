Johnny Depp signs $20 million deal with Dior for its fragrance line: Report

Luxury brand Dior stood in support of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp even when he faced choppy PR waters amid his highly-publicised legal battle with ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. And now latest reports are claiming that the French luxury fashion house and cosmetic giant is planning to double down on its relationship with Depp.

The two parties have reportedly signed a massive deal, marking it the biggest men's fragrance pact ever, according to Variety. The three-year deal worth $20 million eclipses Robert Pattinson's $12-million deal and Brad Pitt's $7-million deal.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been the face of Dior Sauvage since 2015. Despite coming under pressure to drop Depp from the campaign after a UK court ruled against him in his 2020 libel suit against The Sun, the brand didn't sever its ties with the actor.

In the past year, however, Depp's marketability has improved dramatically. This comes after he prevailed in a closely watched defamation trial against Heard, and Dior Sauvage sales skyrocketed.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of Dior's parent company LVMH, even cited the "image of Johnny Depp" as one of the main reasons why the cologne had been "a remarkable success".

Dior and Depp are yet to confirm the news.

On the work front, Depp is all set to helm a project titled Modi, which will be headlined by Italian star Riccardo Scamarcio, known for his roles in John Wick: Chapter 2, The Best of Youth, and Loro. Pierre Niney and legendary actor Al Pacino have also been roped in for the film. Modi will be telling the story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

