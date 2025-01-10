Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed flights from Islamabad to Paris, announcing the development with an advertisement that has drawn mixed reactions online.

'Paris, we are coming today'

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PIA shared an image featuring a plane appearing to nose-dive towards the Eiffel Tower, alongside the caption, “Paris, we are coming today.”

The image and quote quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many responding with confusion, humour, and criticism. Some compared the imagery to the 9/11 attacks on New York's World Trade Center.

Info or warning? — హకూన మాటాట (@Uppalapati__) January 10, 2025

This is not the first time PIA’s advertisements have faced backlash. Users on X also pointed out a controversial advertisement from the 1970s, which showed the shadow of a PIA aircraft over the Twin Towers in New York City.

One user commented, “First, they wanted to shadow skyscrapers, now they’re going straight for landmarks. Bold marketing strategy!” Another said, “PIA: where every flight feels like an episode of ‘Final Destination.’” A third wrote, “Next stop: the Leaning Tower of Pisa. ‘We’re just helping it lean a little more.’”

You can't be serious this time! This was back in 70s. Fire your designer! pic.twitter.com/ar2XkIDuHR — Muhammad Uzair Balagamwala (@muzairb) January 10, 2025

Despite the criticism, the airline’s return to Europe is a significant milestone. PIA resumed its operations in Europe on Friday, with the inaugural flight to Paris marking the end of a four-year ban imposed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) due to safety concerns.

The ban, which began in June 2020, followed a plane crash in Karachi and raised questions about the ability of Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority to meet international safety standards.

The first flight on the reinstated route, PK-749, was officially flagged off by Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, and other senior officials.

