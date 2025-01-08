The US President Joe Biden administration has been negotiating with Afghanistan to swap Americans detained in the country for at least one high-profile prisoner held in Guantanamo Bay with alleged ties to former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The administration is seeking the return of three Americans seized in 2022, including Corbett, George Glezmann, and Mahmood Habibi, in exchange for Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani, according to the report.

Also read:Did Biden order release of 9/11 terrorists from Guantanamo Bay? Know the truth

However, neither the US State Department nor the White House responded to a request for comment on the report. Moreover, the Afghan Taliban also did not immediately respond.

Advertisment

Rahim was a senior aide in Al Qaeda, however, the other two have cast doubt on his role in the organisation, the US government said.

It further suggested that he was a courier and a translator and would not cause any threat to the US if released.

Also read: Biden administration weighs using Guantanamo Bay for Haitian migrant influx

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the Taliban have acknowledged holding two Americas.

George Glezmann, a former airline mechanic, was taken prisoner in December 2022, while he was touring Afghanistan.

Ryan Corbett, on the contrary, had long lived in Afghanistan with his family, before the fall of the US-backed government. He was on a business trip when he was seized in August 2022.

The Taliban have refused to comment on whether they are holding a third American.

Sean Savett, a National Security Council spokesman, said the Biden administration had negotiated the return of more than 75 Americans held overseas.

Also read: US transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees, Abdul Rabbani and Mohammed Rabbani, to Pakistan

Savett added that the officials were "working around the clock" to ensure the return of Glezmann, Corbett, and Habibi.

“The administration will do so throughout the remainder of the term,” he added.

Moreover, earlier, the Biden administration made an offer to secure the release of the three men on November 14 last year, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

Notably, the US Defence Department is legally required to notify Congress 30 days before a detainee is released from Guantánamo.

(With inputs from agencies)