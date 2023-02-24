US transfers two Guantanamo Bay detainees, Abdul Rabbani and Mohammed Rabbani, to Pakistan

The Pentagon said on Thursday that the United States has transferred two brothers from the Guantanamo Bay US detention facility in Cuba to Pakistan. The total number of people held at Guantanamo has come down to 32.

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp, which is located within Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, is a US military prison. It is also referred to as Guantánamo, GTMO, and Gitmo.

The Pentagon announced on Thursday the repatriation of the brothers, Abdul Rabbani and Mohammed Rabbani, to Pakistan. They were arrested in 2002.

The Pentagon's website noted that Abdul Rabbani was an Al-Qaeda facilitator and Mohammed Rabbani was a financial and travel facilitator for prominent Al-Qaeda leaders.

The Pentagon said in a statement: "The United States appreciates the willingness of the Government of Pakistan and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility."

The two brothers had spent more than two decades in detention without charges.

As quoted by media outlets on Friday, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, who is the chairman of the human rights committee in the upper house of Pakistan's parliament, said that the brothers had reached Islamabad airport.

Khan wrote on Twitter that the two men were "innocently imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay for 21 years. There was no trial, no court proceedings, no charges against them."

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp

Former US President George W Bush established the Guantanamo camp in 2002 to keep foreign terrorism. Those who were housed there, were mainly the suspects after the 2001 hijacked plane attacks on New York and the Pentagon.

When President Joe Biden took office in 2021, there were 40 detainees and the president said he hopes to close the facility. Notably, the federal government is barred by law from transferring Guantanamo detainees to US mainland prisons.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE