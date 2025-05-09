Despite multiple warnings from the government to stay aware of fake news, the internet continued circulating false claims amid escalated India-Pakistan tensions. In a series of false information, a video was circulated on social media claiming that the Hazira Port in the Indian state of Gujarat had been attacked by Pakistan. The claim is false, as confirmed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Advertisment

"This is an unrelated video confirmed to depict an oil tanker explosion. The video is dated July 7, 2021," PIB said in a post on the social media platform X on May 9.

Also read: BREAKING | Pakistan's Drone Attack On Multiple Cities Foiled By Armed Forces | India-Pakistan War

"Do not share this video," it added.

Advertisment

This video is widely circulating on social media with a claim that Hazira Port in #Gujarat has been attacked #PIBFactCheck



* This is an unrelated video confirmed to depict an oil tanker explosion. The video is dated July 7, 2021.



* Do not share this video. Refer the link… pic.twitter.com/nlQwgVAj3k — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

No drone attack in Punjab's Jalandhar

Also read: Indo-pak war: Pakistan violates ceasefire for 15th time; India foils Pak's drone attack on key military bases along LoC

Advertisment

Previously, on May 8, the PIB fact-checked at least eight viral fake claims between 6:30 am to 10 pm.

Another viral video was circulated on the internet claiming a drone attack in Punjab's Jalandhar. The Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar confirmed that the video had no connection to military action.

Also read: Indo-Pak War | US 'not going to get involved'; Turkey 'concerned': World reacts to Pakistan’s failed attack on India

Drone Attack in Jalandhar⁉️



This drone strike video from #Jalandhar is widely circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck



* This is an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video has the time 7:39 PM, while the drone attack began later.



* Do not share this video. See the… pic.twitter.com/IRBjq2KOTQ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

No attack on the Indian Army unit

Also read: India-Pak War LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC again; 15th night in a row

In another false claim, a video was circulated on the internet claiming that a Pakistani strike had destroyed an Indian Army post operated by a fictitious "20 Raj Battalion". The Indian Army has no such unit. PIB determined the video to be staged and part of a coordinated propaganda campaign.

🚨 Staged Video Alert 🚨



Fake video is being circulated by Pakistani handles alleging that an Indian Post was destroyed by the #Pakistani Army



🔍 #PIBFactCheck:



✅ The claim is completely false, and the video is staged



❌ There is no unit called “20 Raj Battalion" in the… pic.twitter.com/959rc9OrTH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

No attack in Rajouri

In the series of false claims, rumours about a fidayeen (suicide) attack on an Army brigade in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir circulated with accompanying video footage. PIB said no such incident took place.