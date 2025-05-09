Pakistan, on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, once again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC). This is the 15th consecutive violation by Pakistani troops since the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were indiscriminately gunned down by terrorists.

Advertisment

Latest ceasefire violation

As per the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army, Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border.

Also read | Indo-Pak war | 'Stop digging': Ex-Pentagon official warns Asim Munir after India crushes Pakistan’s airstrike attempt

Advertisment

Furthermore, Pakistani forces also resorted to "numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir".

The Indian army "effectively repulsed" the drone attacks and also gave a "befitting reply" to the CFVs.

"Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," added the statement posted on X.

Advertisment

OPERATION SINDOOR



Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/9YcW2hSwi5 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 9, 2025

Also read | Pakistan's cross-border attacks since 2001 exposed; India lists 'three decades of systematically built terror infra'

A news agency ANI report suggests that Pakistan sent a swarm of drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB). In response, the Indian Army launched a large-scale counter-drone operation and successfully shot down over 50 Pakistani drones.

As per the report, the Pakistani attacks were aimed at Indian Army Air Defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot areas.