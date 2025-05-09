India has confirmed it successfully neutralised a wave of drone and missile attacks launched by Pakistan on Thursday (May 08) night. The targets included key military installations in Jammu and Pathankot. The attacks came just a day after India carried out Operation Sindoor, a military response to the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam.

Pentagon veteran slams Pakistan’s Army Chief

In the wake of the failed strikes, former Pentagon official and American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Michael Rubin issued a sharp warning to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.

“Pakistan started the conflict with its support for terrorism. Indians were the victims of terrorism. While I was initially critical that Prime Minister Modi had taken so long to respond, but it's clear that the Indian military was carefully planning and the Indian military has shown itself to be far more capable,” Rubin stated.

“Pakistan is thrashing about, looking for a way to save face. But Asim Munir should understand that the first rule of hole digging is when you're in a hole, stop digging,” Rubin added.

Looking ahead, Rubin called for strong diplomatic action, “There can only be one metric by which we look at the diplomatic solution to this issue. Pakistan has to be designated by the United States to be a state sponsor of terror.”

Unconfirmed reports of Army Chief Asim Munir’s arrest

As Pakistan reels from the failed strike and criticism, reports circulating on social media suggest possible unrest within the country’s military leadership. There are unconfirmed reports of Army Chief Asim Munir’s potential arrest or removal, although none of these claims have been officially confirmed.

