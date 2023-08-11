Indians get serious about comfort, choose work flexibility over hustle and high salary

Indians are getting serious about their comfort. A recent survey by Indeed shows that 71 per cent of Indian jobseekers prefer flexibility when looking for a job. They go for working from home and choosing their own hours, claiming that flexility is important for them, as it helps with work-life balance and productivity.

Hustle no more

Based on data from more than 1,200 Indian jobseekers, the survey found that 70 per cent of working professionals look for options, like working from home or working remotely. Another 67 per cent look for salary and benefits like health insurance, family leave and others.



Are they getting what they want?

Unfortunately, despite jobseekers increasingly looking for flexibility, employers aren't offering it.

In June, only about 6.5 per cent of job postings mentioned "work from home" or "remote work".

Compared to two years ago, in 2023, remote work options have increased slightly. However, it is still not as common. Despite this, as per the survey, over 10 per cent of job searches were for remote or hybrid working.

The survey revealed that a huge number of people prefer hybrid working, where they have the option of working from an office some days, and choosing to work from home on others. About 51 per cent of employers are open to this option over fully remote working.

Covid and working habits

During the more than two years that the Covid pandemic kept everybody quarantined inside their homes, working habits have undergone have a drastic change.

In the recent past, there have been reports of people quitting their jobs to find a remote working opportunity.

Long commute

Another problem plaguing workers is long commute time. In Delhi, a man has reportedly left his job on the first day of the job over the distance he had to travel to get to his office.

Taking to Reddit, the man wrote that he quit his job at a decent company that offered him decent pay, but the 36 kilometres travel that would take him over one and a half hours irked him. His post has triggered a discussion on social media with some people applauding his decision and other labelling it "Silly reason to quit your job."

