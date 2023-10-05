India: Local MLA's aide digs up newly-made road in UP as contractor refuses to pay 'goonda tax'

A newly-made road in India’s Uttar Pradesh state was dug up and destroyed allegedly by a local MLA’s aide after the contractor refused to pay “goonda tax”. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, where a group of people, claiming to be local MLA’s associates destroyed a 7-km road using JCB, assaulted workers and set machines on fire.

The word “goonda” is often used in the Indian subcontinent to refer to a hired goon or criminal. ‘Goonda tax’ refers to undue commission or extortion money under the claims of providing protection. The practice of collecting of “goonda tax” is a prominent problem in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

In April this year, Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that his government has improved law and order in the state, eliminating all kinds of goons and criminals who extort or harass people, like street vendors for ‘goonda tax’.

But there are still few cases of illegal commissions here and there in the state, and the recent incident highlights this persistent problem.

Dug up newly-made road over ‘goonda tax’ row

Gorakhpur-based contractor Shakuntala Singh said that it was Jagveer Singh, who identifies himself as "the local MLA's representative", who obstructed the construction and damaged public property.

A cop, on condition of anonymity, said that "main accused Singh is indeed often seen with the MLA".

The policeman added, "The budget for the road construction was Rs 12 crore and a local politician was allegedly demanding a hefty commission for it." Jagveer Singh and 15-20 unidentified individuals were booked for Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

District Magistrate assures action against accused

The District Magistrate (DM) on Wednesday initiated an inquiry in the case and assures action against accused involved. He said, “We won’t tolerate such activities. An FIR has been filed and three people have so far been arrested, the key accused, Jagveer, is still at large.”

In response to the allegations, the local MLA said, "The contractor used low-quality material to make the road and I raised this issue. He must have damaged the road himself and lodged an FIR to get insurance claim."

(With inputs from agencies)





