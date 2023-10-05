Sikkim floods: Dalai Lama expresses grief following devastation caused by flash floods

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has expressed grief over the tragedy that has befallen the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim.

Latest tolls show that the flash floods have claimed the lives of 14 people, while 102 people remain missing. As per reports, over 3,000 tourists are feared to be stranded in different parts of the state.

Condolences: Dalai Lama

The 14th Dalai Lama, as per a press statement released on Wednesday (Oct 4th), expressed his grief over the loss of life and widespread damage to property.

A letter to Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim, read, "His Holiness the Dalai Lama expressed his sadness about the loss of life and widespread damage to property that has occurred in Sikkim as a result of the flash flood that took place in the Teesta River Valley last night."

"I offer my condolences to families who have lost loved ones…as well as others affected by this disaster, and pray for their welfare," wrote the Tibetan spiritual leader.

He also said that as a mark of his solidarity with the affected people, he has instructed the Dalai Lama Trust to extend financial aid towards relief and rescue efforts.

Latest toll

As per ANI, all the 14 people who lost their lives in the calamity were civilians. At least 102 people are missing, and over 3,000 are believed to be stranded. Around 12 to 14 workers who were working on the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang are among the missing.

Missing people have been reported from Chungthang in Mangan district, Dikchu, Singtam in Gangtok district and Rangpo in Pakyong district.

"There are 12–14 workers still stranded in the tunnels of the dam. Collectively, across the State, 26 people have been reportedly injured and rushed to the hospitals. While 23 Army personnel in Bardang are still missing. They had a convoy vehicle which was parked adjacent to the highway which got submerged in the sludge," Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak told media.

What happened in Sikkim?

As per Pathak, on Tuesday night (Oct 3rd), Sikkim's Lhonak Lake "received a cloudburst around 10:42 pm."

"Thereafter, the lake breached its embankment and made its course towards the Teesta River. Soon different parts of the Teesta basin reported a rise in water, with particularly alarming levels in Chungthang where the Teesta Stage 3 dam was breached," he added.

One platoon of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is already engaged in rescue efforts. The state government has requested three extra platoons. The request has been approved by the Indian central government.

(With inputs from agencies)

