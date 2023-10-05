Sikkim floods: Death toll climbs to 14; ISRO conducts image-based study of South Lhonk Lake

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday (Oct 4) carried out a satellite-based study on the outburst of the South Lhonk Lake in Sikkim which caused a flash flood in the state. In a statement, ISRO said, "It is observed that Lake is Burst and about 105 Hectares area has been drained out (28 September 2023 image versus 04 October 2023) which might have created a flash flood downstream."

"ISRO will continue monitoring the lake further using the satellite data," the statement added.

What do the satellite images show?

A satellite image shared by ISRO on its website depicted South Lhonak Lake and its surroundings as observed by RISAT 1A on Wednesday; Pre & Post view of South Lhonak Lake as observed by RISAT 1A on Wednesday morning and by Sentinel 1A on September 28 evening; temporal changes in the lake area as on September 17, 2023, September 28, 2023, and October 4, 2023.

In another satellite image, ISRO said it received information about the flash flood in Teesta River, adding the suspected reason from various ground sources was the outburst of the South Lhonk Lake.

"It is found that the lake area is reduced drastically when compared with September 17, 2023, RISAT 1A satellite data," the space agency added.

Death toll climbs to 14; 102 still missing

The death toll due to the flash flood has climbed to 14 and 102 missing are still missing. Twenty-six people have been injured so far. On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he spoke with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and took stock of the situation.

"Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

Several towns, including Dikchu, Singtam and Rangpo located in the Teesta basin, have also been flooded with the upsurge in the river. Meanwhile, all schools located in Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi districts will remain closed till October 8, the state government said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE