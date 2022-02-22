In an attempt to regulate his child's online behavior, father accidentally jams out entire town's internet

Parenting has never been easy. But the widespread adoption of smartphones and the rise of social media has introduced a new wrinkle to the challenges of parenthood.

A father in France accidentally jammed out his entire town's internet while he was trying to regulate his child's online behavior.

His son used to wait for his father to go to sleep so that he can online. But when his father found out about it, he tried to use a signal jammer. New high-speed wireless networks are vulnerable to relatively simple jamming.

As per reports, although the technique worked, instead of only jamming the signal of his son's internet, it disrupted the services of the entire town for three hours.

A local mobile phone operator filed an unusual complaint this month – just before midnight and until 3 AM every of the week, the residents of Messanges could not use their cellular and mobile internet services.

Investigators concluded that a signal jammer was being used to block radio frequencies and tracked down the culprit to the tiny town of Messanges in southwestern France.

“The jammer had been installed by the father of the family to prevent his teenagers from accessing the internet with their smartphone instead of going to bed,” said French planning and radio frequency management agency (ANFR).

"His children had indeed become addicted to social networks and other applications, in particular since the confinement imposed due to the epidemic of Covid-19," it added.

As the use of signal jammers is illegal in France, anyone found using them may face a maximum penalty of a €30,000 fine or up to six months in jail. The jammer is likely to have been seized and is now being held in the Public Prosecutor's office. The man also had to pay an intervention fee of 450 euros.

“The ANFR agent, in addition to demanding that he turn off the jammer and no longer use it, reminded the owner of the equipment of the regulatory framework,” the agency added.

(With inputs from agencies)