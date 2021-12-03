In a first, three white-tailed deer test positive for Covid in Canada

In a first, Canada has detected coronavirus cases in three white-tailed deer. While humans were struggling to battle with the deadly virus and its newly emerging variant, now, even the wildlife is also in danger of being infected by the virus.

According to the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease, the samples were collected early in November in the Estrie region of Quebec. The samples were collected through a "big-game" registration station.

"Similar to findings in the United States, the deer showed no evidence of clinical signs of disease, and were all apparently healthy. The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) was notified on December 1, 2021," read the statement by the agency.

The agency further stated that as of now, there is limited information on the spread of the virus in wild deer.

"COVID-19 remains largely a disease of human concern and typically spreads from human to human. Adhering to public health advice and getting fully vaccinated are key ways to protect against COVID-19," read the statement.

Meanwhile, earlier in November, cases of Alpha variant of Covid virus were detected in pets when two cats and dogs tested positive in a PCR test.

The team, which conducted the study, also clarified Covid in pets remained ‘relatively rare’. The transmission seems to be taking place from humans to pets and not the other way round.

In addition to these animals, two other cats and a dog displayed antibodies 2-6 weeks after developing signs of cardiac disease.

These pets had an acute onset of cardiac disease, which includes severe myocarditis.

