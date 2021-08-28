In Pics | COVID-19 in animal world, here is a list of the infected species

Deer affected by COVID-19

The US government recently confirmed the world's first cases of COVID-19 in deer, expanding the list of animals known to have tested positive for the disease.

The US Department of Agriculture reported infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wild white-tailed deer in the state of Ohio, according to a statement. There were no reports of deer showing symptoms of infection, the USDA said.

(Photograph:AFP)