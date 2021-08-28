In Pics | COVID-19 in animal world, here is a list of the infected species

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. While some coronaviruses cause cold-like illnesses in people, others cause illness in certain types of animals, such as cattle, camels, and bats. Some coronaviruses, such as canine and feline coronaviruses, infect only animals and do not infect people.
Canine coronavirus
A canine coronavirus that usually produces only a mild gastroenteritis in infected dogs was originally identified in 1971. More recently, strains of this enteric canine coronavirus have been identified with different properties, including pantropic strains of the enteric virus.
Coronavirus in hamsters
Recent experimental research shows that many mammals, including cats, dogs, bank voles, ferrets, fruit bats, hamsters, mink, pigs, rabbits, racoon dogs, tree shrews, and white-tailed deer can be infected with the virus.
Deer affected by COVID-19
The US government recently confirmed the world's first cases of COVID-19 in deer, expanding the list of animals known to have tested positive for the disease.
The US Department of Agriculture reported infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wild white-tailed deer in the state of Ohio, according to a statement. There were no reports of deer showing symptoms of infection, the USDA said.