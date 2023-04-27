Images of black hole show fast-moving jet leaving from edge

Astronomers obtained the first image of a strong jet being propelled into intergalactic space from the edge of a black hole's event horizon. The event horizon is a black hole's spherical outer edge, which is sometimes referred to as its "surface."

According to NASA, at the black hole event horizon, the gravitational pull is so strong that not even light can escape from it. Black holes are still a subject of active research, and scientists are trying to understand their nature and the role they play in shaping the universe.

The event horizon jets are among the brightest phenomena in the cosmos, and research of the black hole at the heart of the galaxy Messier 87 (M87) may help explain how they are made.

“We know that jets are ejected from the region surrounding black holes, but we still do not fully understand how this actually happens,” said Dr Ru-Sen Lu, the lead author of the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, reported Guardian. “To study this we need to observe the origin of the jet as close as possible to the black hole.”

Supermassive black holes are found in the heart of the majority of galaxies. These objects serve as cosmic sinkholes, permanently suckling anything that crosses their event horizon.

A lot of black holes also shoot out strong, nearly-light-speed jets of matter from their poles.

The most recent observations were taken in 2018 with telescopes from the Global Millimetre VLBI Array (GMVA), the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), and the Greenland Telescope (GLT).

The galaxy M87, 55 million light-years away and home to a black hole 6.5 billion times as big as the sun, is the target.

According to scientists, the black hole's spin powers the jets. But it's unclear exactly where the jets are coming from. According to theory, they could be anchored just outside the event horizon.

Although it does not specifically identify the source, the new image which was published in Nature, shows the jet's base interacting with the material whirling around a supermassive black hole.

Dr Kazunori Akiyama of MIT's Haystack Observatory, who developed the imaging software used to visualise the black hole said, "This is the first image where we are able to pin down where the ring is, relative to the powerful jet escaping out of the central black hole."

“Now we can start to address questions such as how particles are accelerated and heated, and many other mysteries around the black hole, more deeply.”

Dr Ziri Younsi, an astrophysicist at University College London, termed the images of the jets “really exciting." “It’s another important piece of the story of how black holes power jets.”

