Humans close to finding ‘alien ruins’ everywhere, ex-US pilot claims after ‘speaking’ to aliens

An ex-US Army helicopter pilot, who claims to have spent three months with aliens, has claimed that humanity could be closer than ever to discovering ‘alien ruins’ everywhere in space.

Alex Collier says he “spoke to two aliens” in the 1980s, who told him that humans are still looking at only one dimension in space and there are trillions of galaxies out there.

Collier has allegedly spent time with two Andromedians, an alien species who some UFO enthusiasts say are ancestors of humans, named Vissaeus and Moroanay.

Watch: NASA Chief says Aliens exist × The veteran says that as a child in the 1960s, he once fell asleep outside his grandfather’s home while playing hide and seek. When he woke up, he found himself in a darkened room which was on a UFO.

While being on the UFO, he had to wear a special belt to communicate with the two aliens. He spent nearly three months with them on the UFO, as per his claim.

"Our science tells us that there are 100 billion galaxies, but we are only looking at one dimension," he had said in a 2007 interview while recounting his alleged experience of staying with aliens for 92 days.

"According to the Andromedians, there are 100 trillion galaxies and every galaxy has life in it we are far from being alone. The universe is vast... we are just beginning to travel space and we are going to find ruins everywhere," he said.

Collier claimed the aliens told him that the US army was far more technologically advanced than what the general public knows. "I once asked the Andromedians how technologically advanced we were, and (they said that) the United States Army is 400 years more technologically advanced than we think they are," he said.

Vissaeus, one of the aliens, allegedly told Collier that humans are the only species that uses money. "From that moment on, Vissaeus would only refer to money as paper with pictures on it," Collier said.