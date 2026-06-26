A police officer appears on your screen. He claims your Aadhaar has been linked to money laundering. An arrest warrant flashes on the video call. You are told to stay online, not tell anyone, and transfer money immediately to "verify" your innocence. It sounds dramatic. Yet thousands of Indians have fallen for exactly this scam.

The so-called "digital arrest" has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing cyber frauds. At a recent Open House Discussion on ‘Safeguarding human rights against digital arrest scams’, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian revealed that Indians have lost about ₹529,760 million (Rs 52,976 crore) to cyber-enabled frauds during the past six years, with nearly 8 per cent or ₹42,380 million (4,238 crore) of the losses attributed to digital arrest scams.

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How not to get scammed

The digital arrest scam works because it combines fear, authority and urgency into a carefully scripted operation designed to stop victims from thinking clearly.

The first thing to remember is simple: there is no provision for a digital arrest under Indian law.

No police officer, CBI official, ED officer or customs authority can legally arrest you over WhatsApp, Skype or a video call.

The biggest red flags you cannot miss

One of the clearest warning signs is panic. The fraudsters wearing fake police uniforms typically try to scare their victims by accusing them of serious crimes such as drug trafficking, money laundering or financial fraud. The goal is to frighten them into acting before they have time to verify the claims.

Then comes the demand for money.

Scammers may call it a "security deposit", "verification fee," or even a "temporary bail amount". Whatever the label, it is fraud. Real law enforcement agencies do not settle criminal cases through bank transfers or UPI payments.

Isolation is another common tactic. Victims are often told not to speak to family members, lawyers or friends. Some are kept on video calls for hours to prevent outside intervention.

Red flag #1: A video call from a 'police officer'

Red flag #2: Accusations of money laundering or drug trafficking

Red flag #3: Pressure to act immediately

Red flag #4: Demands for a 'verification fee' or 'security deposit'

Red flag #5: Instructions not to contact family or lawyers

What should you do if you receive such a call?

The answer is straightforward: disconnect immediately. Do not argue. Do not try to prove your innocence. Do not share OTPs, passwords, Aadhaar details or banking information.

If the caller claims to represent a government agency, independently verify the claim through official channels. Contact the nearest police station or the department concerned using publicly listed numbers.

Most importantly, report the incident. Victims can call the National Cybercrime Helpline on 1930 or file a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.