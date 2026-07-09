/How are migration and urbanisation leaving millions of elderly parents without care

The increasing urbanisation and migration-driven economy of India are changing family structures. The development is prompting a growing number of elderly parents to live alone despite their children being financially stable and emotionally connected. The most important part to observe is that remittances from migrated children can improve their materialistic life, but they can't replace the rising physical and psychological toll of separation that leads to loneliness, creating a growing eldercare crisis when required during a chronic health care crisis.



In response, experts indicated that the rise of nuclear families, overseas migration and career-driven mobility has created a "care gap" that traditional family structures are no longer equipped to bridge. They argue that elder care must now be viewed as a public health priority, requiring professional support systems that address seniors' social, emotional, physical and medical needs alongside family involvement.



Highlighting the changing social and economic realities which altered the way families care for ageing parents, Neha Sinha, Dementia Specialist, Co-Founder and CEO of Epoch Elder Care, said, "Nuclear families are becoming the norm for a range of reasons - employment concentrated in metro hubs, opportunities abroad, increasing women in the workforce and evolving social values. In the past, in traditional joint families, someone was always present, offering comfort, care and companionship. But even that wasn't sufficient. Conditions like dementia demand specialised expertise that most families, however present, are simply not equipped to provide. And beyond physical care lies an equally urgent crisis: chronic loneliness. Research increasingly links social isolation to a significantly higher likelihood of developing neurocognitive conditions - making it not just an emotional concern, but a clinical one."

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She underscored that the elder care ecosystem of India must evolve beyond the traditional expectation that families alone are responsible for looking after ageing parents. "The elder care ecosystem in India must evolve to address this in full - social, emotional, physical, and medical needs together, not in silos. Treating elder care as purely a family responsibility is no longer viable. It is, increasingly, a public health imperative that demands structured, professional, and compassionate intervention," she added.

Rising elderly population living alone

Highlighting similar concerns, Shreya Anand, Director at Vedaanta Senior Living, noted that the rising number of elderly people living alone should not be mistaken for a sign that families have become indifferent.



"A- One of the biggest misconceptions is that elderly parents living alone means families have stopped caring. In reality, the opposite is often true. Children are moving away for education, careers and better opportunities, often with the encouragement of their parents. The emotional bond remains intact, but physical distance creates new challenges," she said.



She noted that while technology helps families stay connected, it cannot replace the reassurance and support that come from physical presence. "We've entered an era where love is no longer measured by proximity. A phone call can provide reassurance, but it cannot replace companionship, immediate support during emergencies or the confidence of knowing someone is around," she added.

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According to Anand, professional senior living communities can complement family support by providing a secure and socially engaging environment for older adults while allowing younger generations to pursue educational and professional opportunities.