/Unresponsive for nearly 7 years, Chinese man wakes up after wife bites his toes

A woman in China is garnering praise after her efforts to wake up her vegetative husband bore fruit. For nearly seven years, Zhao Jinqian could not move after suffering severe brain injuries and multiple fractures. However, his wife, Song Mei, 45, stimulated Zhao’s fingers and toes to aid nerve recovery by biting on them, which finally led him to wake up, SCMP reported. Song and Zhao lived a simple life, using their basic means to help others. Song gave free painting lessons to children of poor families, while Zhao sponsored a student from a remote mountain area using the money he earned working on construction sites.

In October 2019, he fell six feet from a warehouse roof while trying to save a three-year-old. He held the kid in his arms and took the impact upon himself. Zhao suffered multiple injuries, and doctors didn't give him much chance of waking up. Song quit her job as a teacher and started selling paintings online to sustain the family. She massaged him, talked to him daily, sang to him, and barely slept for four hours every night. The man whose son Zhao had saved lived nearby and raised 45,000 yuan (US$6,600) for Zhao’s treatment.

Song kept biting her husband's toes for years

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Following the doctor's advice to stimulate his nerves, Song accidentally bit his toe. She noticed a small response and decided to follow through with the same action. She covered his foot with a food bag and kept biting on it. Song did this for years and finally saw a change in her husband in 2024. He opened his eyes, even though he could not talk or move. She believed that the stimulation was working and kept at it.