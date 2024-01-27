Holocaust Remembrance Day: Why is it observed on January 27? History, Significance and all you need to know

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Holocaust Memorial Day or Yom HaShoah, is an international day of commemoration dedicated to remembering the six million Jews who were systematically murdered by the Nazi regime during World War II, along with millions of others who were targeted and killed, including Roma, disabled individuals, Slavs, political dissidents, and others.

The day is observed annually on January 27 to mark the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration and extermination camp, by Soviet forces on 27 January 1945.

Holocaust Remembrance Day: History

The Holocaust, which took place between 1941 and 1945, was a genocide orchestrated by Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party, resulting in one of the darkest chapters in human history. Today, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we commemorate the 6,000,000 Jewish men, women and children murdered by the Nazis.



Jews were rounded up from across Nazi-occupied Europe and sent to concentration camps, where they faced starvation, forced labour, torture, and ultimately extermination in gas chambers.

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Significance

The day serves as a solemn reminder of the horrors of the Holocaust and the importance of preserving the memory of its victims. It also provides an opportunity for reflection, education, and honouring the survivors, as well as reaffirming a commitment to combating anti-Semitism, prejudice, and all forms of hatred and discrimination.

Observances on Holocaust Remembrance Day typically include memorial ceremonies, candle lighting, educational programs, survivor testimonies, and moments of silence to honour the victims and ensure that the atrocities of the

Holocaust are never forgotten. It is a day to pay tribute to those who suffered and perished and to vow "Never Again" in the face of genocide and injustice.

What is Yom HaShoah, a remembrance day observed in Israel?

Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, is an annual Jewish commemoration observed to honour the six million Jews who perished during the Holocaust, as well as the countless others who were victims of Nazi persecution.

The word "Shoah" in Hebrew means "catastrophe" or "destruction," and it is used to specifically refer to the Holocaust.

Yom HaShoah is observed on the 27th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan, which typically falls in April or May in the Gregorian calendar. The date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, which began on 19 April 1943 and was one of the largest Jewish resistance efforts against the Nazis during the Holocaust.