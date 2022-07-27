Have you tried the 'famous' Pink Sauce? The latest internet obsession might have health risks

It is evident how social media forums such as Instagram, TikTok, etc promote small businesses and make them famous overnight. Some products of these businesses even become popular trends. Just like the recent one—that is the pink sauce. But most of us don't know what is it and why is it concerning.

The so-called pink sauce trend became popular when one user named Veronica Shaw, who is known on social media as Carly Pii (@chef.pii) posted a series of videos promoting her homemade condiment. It was the pink sauce, graciously garnishing gyros, fried chicken, french fries, tacos, etc.

What can be termed the internet's latest obsession, people started posting their videos, using the same sauce. But it going viral for all the wrong reasons.

A controversy erupted when the pink sauce was officially launched on July 1 at 11:11 am (local time). She started selling the sauce for $20 a bottle.

People started to order as soon as it the markets. Initially, there were complaints about poor packaging, and leaky and smelly products being delivered via mail.

But some users started to point out the health risks related to the ingredients and the condiment, which looked quite bizarre, came under fire over possible health and safety issues.

There is no clarity on what the ingredients are, whether the sauce is safe, or even approved by food regulators. Then why the obsession? Why are people blindly following the trends?

US-based media reports have suggested the issues related to the pink sauce. As reported by Glamour, it is given that it contains milk and relies primarily on natural preservatives.

That leads to worry among many people over whether it was safe to ship unrefrigerated. but as quoted by the website, Shaw clarified that the sauce should be refrigerated after opening.

She insisted that the product has been quality tested and the brand is following FDA standards. It is still undergoing "lab testing".

