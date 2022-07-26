Extremely rare condition leaves baby with hair looking like Albert Einstein

Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Centre (GARD) of the United States government defines Uncombable Hair Syndrome (UHS) as a rare disorder which results in silvery-blond or straw-coloured hair in people. It mainly affects the scalp of the individual and makes combing almost impossible. While only 100 cases have been found worldwide, it has resulted in a toddler in the United Kingdom being compared to Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein because of her hair. Eighteen-month-old Layla Davis was born with the rare condition and her parents have struggled to comb her frizzy hair.

The toddler, living in Great Blakenham, Suffolk, has silvery white hair and due to the condition, her hair has become almost impossible to comb down. Davis' mother Charlotte and father Kevin have tried blow-drying and conditioning her hair but that made no difference to the quality.

"She was fluffy from when she was about one and then after that it started growing more and more outwards," Charlotte told Metro.

"I think I was in denial and kept saying it was going to go flat. "I was really proud to get the diagnosis because it's so rare. Part of the reason I delayed getting her tested for it is because there's only one hundred people with it in the world - the chances of having it are so slim," " she added.

Since her pictures were posted online, people started comparing her hair to the famous scientist Albert Einstein and even the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was infamous for his unkempt look.