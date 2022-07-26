Armed robbers rob New York's flashy preacher worth $1 million in jewellery during his online sermon

Armed robbers broke into a Brooklyn church on Sunday (July 24) and stole more than $1 million worth of jewellery from a New York preacher who was giving a live-streamed sermon. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead of the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, a Rolls-Royce-driving preacher renowned for his flamboyant personality and friendship with Mayor Eric Adam, was delivering a sermon when three robbers allegedly entered the building. The ceremony was also being live-streamed and just a few moments before the robbers walked in, the Miller-Whitehead in the online video was heard asking, “How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die?” The Guardian reported.

During the live stream after asking his question, Miller repeatedly said ‘all right, all right’ dropping his hands to his knees, just before a man with a rifle and donning a black sweatshirt enters the scene. The man with the black face mask then approached Miller who was hiding behind the gold-colored lectern. The man was spotted stuffing the bishop’s jewellery in his pockets. Similarly, another man was seen approaching the Miller-Whitehead wearing the same outfit hanging around him for a short period and then he vanished.

In the video uploaded on Instagram, Miller-Whitehead said that the assailants held a gun to the face of his young daughter while robbing his wife’s jewellery and ripping off his chain. As per the investigators, no one in the family got suffered any harm.

The preacher then expressed his gratitude that his family is safe and no one is hurt.Miller-Whitehead defended his lavish lifestyle saying that he is living the life that God has set up for him. He later announced a $50,000 reward on Monday (July 25) to anyone who shares leading information regarding the arrest of the thieves.

Mayor, Eric Adam spoke with Miller-Whitehead following the heist on Sunday (July 24), as per a hall representative. The mayor in a statement said, “No one in this city should be the victim of armed robbery, let alone our faith leaders and congregants worshipping in a House of God,” the Guardian reported. He further continued those investigations are still in process.

