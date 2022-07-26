Youth in this Indian city get intoxicated on ‘flavoured condoms’. But why? 

Young people in and around the Durgapur area in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal are becoming dependent on flavoured condoms for intoxication rather than using them as a method of contraception. What makes this possible, you ask? Apparently, the students soak the condoms in hot water for a while before using them. They remain "high" from the drink for more than 10 to 12 hours.

In recent days, several areas of the state's Durgapur district have seen a dramatic increase in the sale of flavor-infused condoms, according to a news report by Indian media outlets. The need for certain contraceptives has increased in the following areas: Bidhannagar, Muchipara, Durgapur City Center, and Benachiti.

One Durgapur chemistry teacher adds, "Long-term soaking of condoms in hot water breaks down big organic molecules and produces alcohol compounds. The youth are being kept intoxicated by this substance.



Also read | This is the country where a packet of condoms costs more than a TV

There hasn't yet been a formal declaration from the state police. But according to Dhiman Mandal, Superintendent of the Durgapur Subdistrict Hospital, "the condom contains some sort of fragrant ingredient. By dissolving it, alcohol is created. In dendrites, this aromatic substance is also present. Many people are observed to be dendrite-intoxicated.



Also read | German woman pokes holes in partner's condoms to get pregnant, jailed

A few young people in Durgapur have started using flavor-infused condoms to become intoxicated. Shop owners in the region claim that while formerly 3 to 4 packets of condoms were sold per shop each day, a pack of condoms is now frequently going missing. Due to its breakdown into alcoholic chemicals, soaking condoms in hot water might make you drunk.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.