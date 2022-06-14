This is the country where a packet of condoms costs more than a TV

To curb the population’s rise and keep a check on sexually transmitted diseases, condoms are distributed for free or at very cheap rates. But this is not the case with all the countries in the world. Some also charge exorbitantly for this essential commodity. Well, in one country of the world, the cost of a packet of condoms is around Rs 60,000. Want to know which country it is? The right answer is Venezuela. This price is also more than the cost of a television set.

This cost is the price of a regular condom. What is unique to note here is that although there are many renowned and expensive condom brands in the world, you may not have heard about such an expensive condom ever.

This hefty price tag on condoms has led to an uproar in the country. The news of the development has gone viral on social media.

Not just this, the abortion is also prohibited in Venezuela. There is also a severe punishment for getting it done illegally. Venezuela also seems to have the highest number of teenage pregnancy cases, as per the UN's State of World Population Report 2015.

(With inputs from agencies)