German woman pokes holes in partner's condoms to get pregnant, jailed

A 39-year-old woman from West Germany was jailed for poking holes in her partner’s condom in order to get pregnant.

According to media reports, a regional court in Bielefeld city charged the woman with sexual assault after finding her guilty of "stealthing" with her 42-year-old "friend with benefits" partner.

Stealthing is the practice of removing a condom midway through intercourse and then concealing it from the partner.

Usually, men are found to be convicted of this offence, but this is the first time that a woman was penalised.

The two reportedly met online at the beginning of 2021 and began a casual, sexual relationship.

The woman later developed stronger feelings for her partner, who did not reciprocate and wanted to keep it casual, reported local newspaper Neue Westfälische.

The woman, who remains unidentified, then came up with a plan of getting pregnant and secretly poked holes in the package of condoms that her partner kept in his nightstand.

But her efforts were reportedly unsuccessful.

Despite not getting pregnant, the woman admitted to her partner that she had sabotaged his condoms and lied about being pregnant.

The man then reportedly pressed charges against the woman.

According to DW, prosecutors and the court were initially unsure which specific charges to levy against the 39-year-old despite agreeing that a crime had been committed.

"We have written legal history here today," Judge Astrid Salewski reportedly told the court.

After first probing whether the crime constituted rape, the judge decided a charge of sexual assault was fitting after reading about the crime of "stealthing" while reviewing case law.

"This provision also applies in the reverse case. The condoms were rendered unusable without the man's knowledge or his consent," Salewski said in her decision.

(With inputs from agencies)

