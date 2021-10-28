'Harmful': Spain to ban advertisement of sweets to tackle obesity in children

In a bid to control the increasing problem of obesity in children, Spain has decided to ban all advertisements about sweets that are aimed at kids.

Spain’s Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon announced on Thursday that all advertisements for high-sugar food such as chocolate bars, candies, sodas and more will not be allowed to showcase anywhere.

This ban will come into place from 2022 and will target almost all platforms such as television, radio, online outlets and mobile apps. The content aired for under 16s on these platforms will be altered to make sure no promotion of high-sugar food and drinks is done.

"Minors are vulnerable consumers and it is our duty to protect them from advertising," Garzon said. From next year, advertisements about chocolate bars. Ice cream, sodas, soft drinks, pastries and more will face a complete ban.

The announcement of the ban came as several studies found out that nearly one in three children in the country are considered to be obese — excess of bodyweight. The figures have increased alarmingly as in 1984 only three per cent children were considered to be obese.

Experts believe that one main reason behind the obesity epidemic is advertisements as children tend to gather information and then develop curiosity for the product from these advertisements.

Spain is not the only country going through this problem. The percentage of obese children has increased from four per cent in 1975 to nearly 18 per cent now, as per figures from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The products being banned from advertisement by Spain are the same ones that the WHO experts had flagged as being 'harmful' for children, especially in the age group of five to 19.