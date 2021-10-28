She deleted her Facebook account, and says it helped her lose 32 kg

Deleting Facebook, according to one lady, was the key to her 30 kg lockdown weight reduction.

Brenda Finn, 33, said that she'd always "been a little overweight," but that bad eating habits caused her to expand to a size 22 between 2016 and 2019.

The candlemaker resolved to change her life after she reached 99 kg in August of last year.

She also blamed her failure to lose weight or stay healthy on social media, alleging that continual posts and advertisements about unhealthy foods were to blame.

Because she had "no excuses," the self-confessed social media junkie went cold turkey.

Brenda then deleted Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and her weight began to drop dramatically.

Brenda is now a healthy 58 kg, having shed more than a third of her body weight.

"When I realised how distracting Facebook and Instagram were from my progress, I shut off from it all," she said.

"That was a pinnacle point for me – it was hard to say goodbye to my social media, but it was the best decision I ever made.

(With inputs from agencies)