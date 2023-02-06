Happy Rose Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Photos, Greetings, Quotes, Pics for Girlfriend, Boyfriend & Husband, Wife

Rose Day 2023: February is known as the month of love as, one of the most awaited days falls in this month, Valentine’s day. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on 14 February worldwide. An entire week before this day is also dedicated to romance and love, and is called Valentine’s week. Valentine’s week starts on 7 February and goes up to 14 February, with each dedicated to one special thing that helps in making your bond with your partner stronger. The first day of this week is Rose Day, a day dedicated to roses and their beauty, which can help you win over the heart of your partner.

Couples on this give each other roses, typically red roses to express their emotions. A bouquet of roses symbolises affection, love, appreciation and gratitude. Roses come in many different colours and each colour signifies something or the other. Here is how one colour of a rose differs from another colour of the rose. Colour Significance Red Love, beauty, purity Yellow Friendship, joy, new beginnings White Silence, innocence, purity Orange Desire, sensuality Pink Appreciation, gratitude

Rose Day 2023: Greetings

1. Petal by petal, you took my heart away. Happy Rose Day my love.

2. You are like a red rose. Full of beauty, purity and love. Happy Rose Day!

3. There is no perfect colour of rose that I can give to you because you have the quality of all of them. You’re a rainbow rose. Happy Rose Day dear. 4. Sending warm wishes and happiness all the way with the fragrance of these roses. Happy Rose Day my Rose!

5. Your presence in my life is like a rose in the garden. Everyone thinks the garden is beautiful when you are in it. Happy Rose Day.

Rose Day 2023: Quotes

1. "Of all flowers, methinks a rose is best." – William Shakespeare

2. "She who loves roses must be patient and not cry out when she is pierced by thorns." – Sappho

3. "A rose does not answer its enemies with words, but with beauty." – Matshona Dhliwayo 4. "Love is like the wild rose." – Emily Brontë

5. "Something with inner beauty will live forever, like the scent of a rose." – Alex Flinn