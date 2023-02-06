Propose Day 2023: 10 romantic and creative proposal ideas to woo your partner this Valentine's

Propose Day 2023: Valentine’s day may fall on 14 February, but couples all around the world are elated to celebrate the day even from a week before 14 February, which is known as Valentine’s week. The week starts from 7 February and goes up to 14 February, one of the days of Valentine's week is Propose Day which is celebrated on 8 February.

This day is celebrated after Rose Day and couples wait for this to propose to their loved one officially. This is one of the most romantic days of the entire Valentine's week, as people try all types of ways and gestures to woo their partners.

We all remember the iconic proposals from our favourite movies and shows and want to re-create them with our special ones. From Monica and Chandler from Friends to Sheldon and Amy from The Big Bang Theory, we all sometimes in our life have wished for a dreamy proposal from our beau.

But most of the time, we run out of ideas and don’t know how to plan them out, leaving us with a boring proposing style. To save you from such a dull evening, we have some romantic and innovative ideas that will bring the joy of tears to your partner’s eyes.

Propose Day 2023: 10 romantic and practical proposal ideas

Anything that is done on a personal level rather than some over-the-top surprises, will always sweep your partner off his/her feet. Hence, try to add some personal angle to the ideas given below for making your partner feel extra special. Instead of saying 'I love you' or 'Will you marry me?', you can use your own self-made phrases like, 'I wolf you' or 'I want to annoy you for life, marry me'.

1. Plan a scavenger hunt that ends with a special message and the question "Will you marry me?"

2. Take a hot air balloon ride, pop the question while overlooking a scenic view

3. Arrange a candlelit dinner and propose during dessert

4. Write love letters and place them in a box with the ring and propose on a picnic

5. Have a proposal flash mob dance to a special song 6. Hire a photographer to capture the moment and create an album of memories

7. Rent a billboard and display a romantic message and proposal

8. Take a romantic walk in the park, get down on one knee, and propose

9. Surprising the partner with a proposal at a special event, such as a concert or show