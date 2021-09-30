Happiness may help you to protect against dementia later in life, research finds

According to researchers, the happiness quotient in early adulthood may be linked to preventing dementia in old age.

Researchers at the University of California-San Francisco have found that depression at a young age could lead to cognitive decline in later years.

In a research conducted among 15,000 participants between 20 to 89, the study found that 73 per cent who had more depressive symptoms showed more chances of cognitive decline in adulthood during the 20s and 43 per cent chances of mental decline later in life. The participants during the study were divided among young, midlife and older population.

The research revealed that those who suffered from depression, anxiety and stress also had poor mental health while explaining that depression increased dementia risk. The research found those who suffered depressive symptoms their cognition declined at a faster rate.

The study said older adults who displayed "moderate or high depressive" symptoms in early adulthood their cognition declined over a ten year period as poor mental health took a toll on cognition.

The research is significant due to rising mental health issues during the pandemic. In another study, researchers had found that those who had depression and anxiety before the pandemic suffered more due to disruption in jobs and healthcare amid the pandemic.

The research published in the British Journal of Psychiatry concluded that those who had depression or anxiety were 24 per cent more likely to have delayed medical procedures and had a 12 per cent greater chance of losing their job.

