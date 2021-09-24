Australian parents say mental health of their children is worsening in pandemic

A new report by Australian National University has revealed that many parents are struggling to find support for their children.

As a part of the study, the university surveyed 3,135 Australians age 18 and older in August. Out of this, 763 were parents with children age 18 and under living in their household from the time the pandemic hit. The samples had 1,368 children between them.

When parents were asked about the mental health of their children, it was concluded that they had seen the largest negative impact on the mental health of those aged five to 18 years.

Also read | Covid has decreased life expectancy for men, but not for women: Study

Professor Nicholas Biddle, who happens to be one of the co-authors of the study said that 71% of parents of young people aged 15 to 18 reported worsening mental health conditions for their children.

He was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "A lot of this is due to the ongoing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and in particular extended lockdowns".

“Compared to other surveys earlier in the pandemic, these negative mental health impacts have become a lot worse in their eyes. And it’s across the board for most children.”

The analysis further highlighted that 61.8% of parents and carers with children aged five to nine think their kids had worsening mental health conditions, while 63.4% with children aged 10 to 14 said the same.