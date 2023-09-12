Be grateful the plane didn't crash in the sea: Delta staff allegedly told stranded passengers on island

Passengers travelling to New York on a Delta flight were diverted and taken to a Portuguese island instead where they were allegedly stuck for more than 12 hours. Some people onboard also reported issues in the oxygen supply on the flight.

The plane was carrying more than 200 people when passengers say they were left “begging for food”, while at Lajes Airport, in Portugal.

One complained that they were stuck in a secluded part of the airport and were told they should be "grateful the plane didn't crash in the sea."

Passengers claimed they begged for food on Delta flight to New York

“About 5 hours into our trip across the Atlantic Ocean, the pilot made an unexpected, sharp right turn and announced that the plane was being diverted due to a mechanical issue,” passenger Nana Asante-Smith wrote on Facebook.

Nana claimed that after they landed on Terceira Island, she realised how there was a “reckless disregard for human life and well-being.” The passengers stepped out of the plane and were subsequently taken to shuttle buses that took them to the airport.

Also Read | Canadian man accused of killing Muslim family driven by white nationalism, court hears

When the passengers spoke to the airport representatives, they were told they would be given food to eat at around 11 am or 12 pm. However, an airport representative later said Delta had decided that no food would be given as the passengers had eaten in advance.

“In response to this befuddling update, a gentleman asked about complimentary water bottles. One of the airport representatives, a woman wearing a white shirt and wearing glasses, told the gentleman that we could drink water from the bathroom faucets. After some time and complaints, a small cafe in the corner opened and people were able to purchase food if they had a credit card,” wrote Nana.

Also Read | Pakistan International Airlines forced to ground airplanes amid severe cash flow crisis

Ghanian rapper Sakordie was also onboard the Delta flight to New York. He described his experience on X (formerly Twitter), “It was unfortunate but I know these things happen so I wasn’t trippin' even though they communicated poorly and didn’t have the courtesy to update us on exactly what was happening… sat at the airport for about 6 hours and from complains from passengers, this isn’t new with that airline, especially from this part of the world ( Africa ) they keep sending these weak old flights to pick us up knowing very well they are not safe but still risk lives .”

“We almost landed on the ocean but thank God we touched that island safe. No compensation nothing and our bags still on the island.”

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE