Trudeau, delegation to depart India on Tuesday after 'never-ending' G20 trip: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation who were initially slated to depart from New Delhi on Sunday (September 10), are now set to depart on Tuesday afternoon around 2 pm IST (September 11). This makes Trudeau the last leader to fly out of India after the grand G-20 Summit held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The underlying cause in the delay has been attributed to technical issues with their aircraft.

Efforts have been made to address the situation by arranging a ferry aircraft to fly them back to Canada.

According to sources cited by PTI, the aircraft was expected to arrive at Delhi's airport around 10 pm on Monday (September 11).

Fluid departure plans

The departure plans for Prime Minister Trudeau and his delegation remain fluid, with two potential scenarios in play. They may either board the backup plane for their return journey, or they could opt to wait for the repair of the original aircraft, as reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

Press Secretary Mohammad Hussain told Bloomberg that the Canadian Prime Minister's office is actively monitoring the situation and pledged to provide regular updates as it evolves.

This is not the first instance where challenges have arisen during a visit by the Canadian Prime Minister to India.

In 2018, a convicted person who had attempted to assassinate an Indian politician on Canadian soil was inadvertently included on Canada's guest list for an event, as reported by Bloomberg.

During this trip, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau faced public criticism from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the alleged tolerance of "anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada," particularly Sikh groups advocating for an independent homeland known as Khalistan.

Canada's national security adviser has also voiced concerns, asserting that India constitutes a significant source of foreign interference in Canada's domestic affairs. Notably, during the G20 Summit, the two prime ministers did not hold a formal bilateral meeting.

Infrastructure debate

Additionally, the delayed travel arrangements for Prime Minister Trudeau have reignited discussions regarding the ageing state of Canada's official aircraft. The aircraft, Airbus A310s, dates back to the 1980s and has required refuelling stops for Trudeau's journeys to Asia, often involving layovers in Alaska and Japan, according to Bloomberg reports.