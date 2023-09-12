Canadian man accused of killing Muslim family driven by white nationalism, court hears

In a trial that holds significant implications for Canada's approach to far-right extremism, prosecutors have asserted that the man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family was driven by white nationalist beliefs and intended to commit an act of "terrorism."

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, faces four counts of murder and one of attempted murder following the tragic incident that unfolded on June 6, 2021, in London, Ontario, reported the Guradian.

On that evening, Veltman allegedly drove his truck into five members of the Afzaal family as they were out for a walk.

The victims included Salman Afzaal (46), his wife Madiha Salman (44), their 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

While the four lost their lives in the attack, the couple's nine-year-old son sustained serious injuries but survived.

Complex legal charges

Veltman, despite admitting to killing the four Afzaal family members, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Additionally, he faces terrorism charges. These charges, brought under Canada's anti-terrorism laws, require the prosecution to demonstrate that Veltman's actions were motivated by politics, religion, or ideology and that they aimed to intimidate or induce fear in the public.

Prosecution's account

During opening statements in the city of Windsor, prosecutor Sarah Shaikh alleged that Veltman meticulously planned the attack over three months.

He drove his Dodge Ram truck directly at the family, accelerating with unwavering determination, "because they were Muslims," Shaikh contended. Veltman, an egg farmer from Strathroy, had reportedly purchased the vehicle just two weeks prior.

Shaikh further asserted that Veltman confessed to leaving his home on the day of the attack with the intention of targeting Muslims.

He claimed inspiration from the 2019 Christchurch shootings, in which a white nationalist killed 51 individuals. Veltman had authored a manifesto titled "A White Awakening" and identified himself as a white nationalist. The police discovered two versions of this document on his computer during a search of his residence.

Also watch | Canada PM Justin Trudeau stuck in New Delhi due to jet's technical failures

"I don't regret what I did. I admit that it was terrorism. This was politically motivated, 100%," Veltman allegedly told detectives, indicating his ideological motive.

During the assault, Veltman wore body armour and a helmet while concealing bladed weapons in his truck, the prosecution revealed. After the attack, he left the scene and sought out a taxi driver at a nearby mall to call the police. "It's me. It was me that did it," Veltman purportedly confessed to the driver, adding, "Tell them I did it and come and arrest me."