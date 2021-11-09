'Good Newwz': US couple sues IVF clinic, for baby 'mix-up'

Unknowingly giving birth to a stranger's baby. Doesn't this sound like the plot of a movie? Well, this is exactly what happened to a couple in the United States.

An American woman and her husband are suing a fertility clinic for implanting them with another woman's child, the couple's lawyers announced Monday.

The first time Daphna and Alexander Cardinale saw their newborn, conceived through IVF, they noticed her jet-black hair and a dark complexion unlike anyone in their family.

Several months later, a DNA test revealed the girl born in September 2019 was not related to either of them, and they had actually been raising another couple's child.

According to lawyers in Los Angeles, two laboratories connected by the same doctor switched the embryos of two couples and implanted them in the wrong mothers.

Finally, the couples met and obtained custody of their genetic children through the courts.

"The moment our... daughter was born should have been among the happiest of my life," Alexander Cardinale said.

"But I immediately felt shaken and confused as to why I didn't recognize her.

"When the truth came to light, it made exchanging the children all the more heartbreaking," he said.

"Losing the birth child you know, for the genetic child that you don't know yet... a truly impossible nightmare."

Lawyers Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway said the lawsuit is seeking emotional damages, compensatory and property damages, as well as a wide range of costs.

IVF involves combining sperm and eggs in a laboratory setting and growing the resulting embryo before implanting it into a mother's uterus.

When couples are having trouble conceiving, this procedure is often used. It may also involve donated eggs, sperm, or both.

(With inputs from agencies)