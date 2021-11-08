In pics | China's first snowstorm of winter season arrives early

An early-season snowstorm blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting highway closures and flight and train cancellations and delays.

Temperatures plunged to freezing and below as a cold front moved from west to east. A steady, blowing snow fell Sunday in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western regions the previous day. The capital Beijing welcomed its first snow of the season 23 days earlier than normal years, while temperatures on Sunday night are expected to fall to their lowest for the period in the past decade.