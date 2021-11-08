Nurse finds gold Bible worth USD 1.3 million in a field

Many of us give up our hobbies once professional life begins. But as a nurse in the UK found out, our hobbies sometimes make us strike gold, quite literally.

Buffy Bailey, a nurse working with UK's National Health Service was using a metal detector in a field in York, UK when it started buzzing. On digging the surface, she found a very small golden piece which she took to be an everyday object probably bought by someone from a gift shop.

The small piece however, felt heavier for its size and exquisite artistry on it did appear to set it apart from curios on sale in a gift shop.

It turned out that the small piece was made of gold. It was a bible made in gold. And to top it all, it may have been owned by the medieval aristocracy or even royalty.

The gold bible was found on land near to a property once owned by Richard the Third, a King of England who ruled in 15th century.

As per news reports, the gold bible weighs 5 grams and is either 22 or 24-carat gold.

The discovery of the gold Bible is being compared to that of Middleham jewel, a gold pendant set with a blue sapphire.

The gold bible is currently being assessed by the Yorkshire Museum in York. But it is estimated that value of the Bible would exceed USD 1.3 million.