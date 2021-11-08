Nurse finds gold Bible worth USD 1.3 million in a field

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Nov 08, 2021, 08:58 PM(IST)

(Photo: @BuffyWBailey) Magnified image of the gold Bible  Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The gold Bible weigh just 5 grams and was found in a field close to property of Richard the Third, King of England who ruled in 15th century

Many of us give up our hobbies once professional life begins. But as a nurse in the UK found out, our hobbies sometimes make us strike gold, quite literally.

Buffy Bailey, a nurse working with UK's National Health Service was using a metal detector in a field in York, UK when it started buzzing. On digging the surface, she found a very small golden piece which she took to be an everyday object probably bought by someone from a gift shop.

The small piece however, felt heavier for its size and exquisite artistry on it did appear to set it apart from curios on sale in a gift shop.

It turned out that the small piece was made of gold. It was a bible made in gold. And to top it all, it may have been owned by the medieval aristocracy or even royalty.

The gold bible was found on land near to a property once owned by Richard the Third, a King of England who ruled in 15th century.

As per news reports, the gold bible weighs 5 grams and is either 22 or 24-carat gold.

The discovery of the gold Bible is being compared to that of Middleham jewel, a gold pendant set with a blue sapphire.

The gold bible is currently being assessed by the Yorkshire Museum in York. But it is estimated that value of the Bible would exceed USD 1.3 million.

Topics

Read in App