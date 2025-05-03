

A CCTV clip from Rishikesh has taken social media by storm after it captured a stray bull seemingly attempting to ride a parked scooter. The video that has now gone viral, shows the bull hoisting its front legs onto the seat of a white scooter as though preparing for a ride.

Startled by the sight, a nearby woman quickly picks up her child and moves away. By then, the bull manages to push the scooter forward a few feet, surprisingly quite smoothly, creating what looks like a wobbly yet determined attempt at riding. After nudging the scooter into a house gate, it casually walks away as if nothing really happened.

Social Media reacts with humour

The video was shared on X by an account that shares humorous viral videos. The video was captioned: “You must have seen people stealing scooties many times but the case of scooty theft in Rishikesh is different. Here even the stray bulls roaming in the streets are fond of bikes and scooties.” Here is the video:

You must have seen people stealing scooties many times but the case of scooty theft in Rishikesh is different. Here even the stray bulls roaming in the streets are fond of bikes and scooties. pic.twitter.com/eIrPrqoRBt — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 2, 2025

Memes and Puns Follow

Garnering over 440,000 views, the footage has prompted a flood of comical reactions. One user called the bull a “Heavy Driver”, while another joked, “How will the scooty owner explain that the thief wasn’t even human?” Other comments included 'Dhoom with horns', and 'He just skateboarded that scooty.' Some users dubbed the incident 'Gaai Theft Auto', while another said, 'Forget Grand Theft Auto, we’re talking Moo-torcycle Diaries now.'

Forget Grand Theft Auto, we’re talking Moo-torcycle Diaries now. 😂 — CA Akhil Agarwal (@InvestWithAkhil) May 2, 2025

Other comments included 'Dhoom with horns', and 'He just skateboarded that scooty.' Some users dubbed the incident 'Gaai Theft Auto', while another said, 'Forget Grand Theft Auto, we're talking Moo-torcycle Diaries now.'

Gaai Theft Auto. — Neelesh Kumar Yadav (@ImNeeleshK) May 2, 2025

Damm for a few seconds bro actually took a smooth ride — Supun Thalgahagoda (@SThalgahagoda) May 3, 2025

Heavy Driver 💀 — Voice Of Sanatan (@Ritik_Sanatani) May 2, 2025

His insurance company would have never believed him if not for this video 🤣 — Dhiren Mulani (@dhirenmulani) May 3, 2025

Perhaps the most fitting observation came from a user who wrote, “India is a place with all sorts of possibilities. Anything that you can imagine in your wildest dreams.” Though brief, the bull’s unexpected scooter stunt has left a lasting impression online.